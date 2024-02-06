Scott County explores consolidating 911 systems

BENTON, Mo. — The Scott County Commission is exploring the possibility of consolidating the county’s enhanced 911 communication system.
“We had a visit with a neighboring facility, and we’re looking into some other facilities, also,” Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger said during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Burger said he recently was asked about the county’s 911 system.
“As our 911 funds continue to dwindle and consolidation is what the state is pushing, it’s something that we’re looking at, too,” Burger said. “We want to continue to improve our services at a cost-effective manner.”
There are four 911 systems within Scott County: Scott County, Sikeston, Scott City and Chaffee.
“We’re looking at what Scott County is in control of,” Burger said about the possible consolidation. “We’re looking for consolidation — whether it be here under our roofs or whether it be another site.”
Burger said the commission has to look out for the best interest of tax dollars being spent and the services it’s invested.
“Even though our equipment is fairly new, by the time you install your 911 equipment, it’s basically antiquated,” Burger said. “It’s just like my electronics and yourself. A lot of our neighboring facilities are upgrading to the next-generation equipment, and we can piggyback on to that or attach to another facility or operation and would be beneficial where we don’t have to assume the great initial cost.”
Burger said the commissioners still are looking at options.
“It’s not something that’s going to happen today or tomorrow, but it’s a work in progress,” Burger said.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners appointed former Scott County Central educator Dee Cookson of Morley to represent the county on the Southeast Missouri State University-Sikeston advisory board in place of Don Webb of Sikeston, who recently resigned.
“I want to thank Mr. Webb for his 15 years of service on the board,” said 1st District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn. “We appreciate Dee Cookson for wanting to continue the job.”
Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer was appointed to a two-year term effective March 1 to represent the Commission on the county’s University of Missouri Extension Council. Burger previously served the limit of one two-year term.
The county also will soon bid out the job to replace the fourth roof at the courthouse, Burger said.
The courthouse has four roofs; the roof to be replaced is above the circuit courtroom in the back of the courthouse, he said.
