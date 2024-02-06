Scott County explores consolidating 911 systems

BENTON, Mo. — The Scott County Commission is exploring the possibility of consolidating the county’s enhanced 911 communication system.

“We had a visit with a neighboring facility, and we’re looking into some other facilities, also,” Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger said during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Burger said he recently was asked about the county’s 911 system.

“As our 911 funds continue to dwindle and consolidation is what the state is pushing, it’s something that we’re looking at, too,” Burger said. “We want to continue to improve our services at a cost-effective manner.”

There are four 911 systems within Scott County: Scott County, Sikeston, Scott City and Chaffee.

“We’re looking at what Scott County is in control of,” Burger said about the possible consolidation. “We’re looking for consolidation — whether it be here under our roofs or whether it be another site.”

Burger said the commission has to look out for the best interest of tax dollars being spent and the services it’s invested.

“Even though our equipment is fairly new, by the time you install your 911 equipment, it’s basically antiquated,” Burger said. “It’s just like my electronics and yourself. A lot of our neighboring facilities are upgrading to the next-generation equipment, and we can piggyback on to that or attach to another facility or operation and would be beneficial where we don’t have to assume the great initial cost.”