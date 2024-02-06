Scott County District approves sale of $6.5M in bonds

BENTON, Mo. — The Scott County "Kelly" School Board at its regular meeting May 10 approved the sale of a $6.5 million general obligation bond issue to its municipal bond underwriter, L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis.

"We appreciate the strong vote of confidence we received from local patrons at the election and want to lock in interest rates that are still favorable in a rising rate environment," said David Brashear, president of the School Board.

The new money general obligation bonds were approved by about 76.42% of voters in the April 5 election. The proceeds will mainly be used to install a secure vestibule, complete renovations at the middle school, to replace the high school gym bleachers and to install field lighting for the baseball/softball fields.