Scott County deputy sheriff arrested

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported Thursday evening a Scott County deputy sheriff had been arrested on allegations of sexual misconduct.
According to a release sent out by the department, the department received a report of sexual misconduct by a deputy at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The release said Drury contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, asking officials there to take over the investigation, which they did.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control began working the investigation a short time later. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the deputy was taken into custody.
Formal charges are still pending, and more information will be available once charges are filed, the release said.
