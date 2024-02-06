A Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriff’s department in just over a year.

Deputy Jason Vishe, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving southbound in the northbound lane of the interstate at the time of the crash in New Madrid County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which was reported at 6:30 a.m., occurred 4 miles north of New Madrid, the patrol said on its website.

Vishe’s patrol car struck a northbound tractor trailer driven by Kristhian Marlon, 40 of Orlando, Florida. Marlon was not injured in the crash. The truck suffered only minor damage and was driven from the scene, according to the patrol.

Vishe suffered “minor” injuries and was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, the patrol said.

Ron Merideth, a captain with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, said Vishe was still hospitalized Monday.

Vishe was “not chasing anybody” at the time of the crash, Merideth said.

Vishe was off duty at the time. His shift ended at 5 a.m. Sunday, according to Merideth.

The patrol is investigating the crash, he said.

Merideth said Vishe was tested to see whether he was the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the traffic crash.

“I know he wasn’t drunk,” Merideth said Monday.

The department captain said he did not know how fast Vishe was driving, but “he couldn’t have been going real fast.”

The truck driver was able to swerve to avoid a head-on crash, avoiding a potentially deadly collision, Merideth said.

“God and luck was there yesterday morning,” he said Monday.