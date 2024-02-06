Scott County crash injures two women

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 62 one mile east of Miner when a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Virginia Toombs, 23, of Miner collided with a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Shawnee Lambert, 58, of Sikeston, Missouri. Lambert was stopped in the roadway to make a left turn.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, Tooms was seriously injured in the crash. She was not wearing a safety device. Lambert was slightly injured in the crash.