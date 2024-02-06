Scott County residents had the opportunity Thursday to hear from four men running for the top office in the county.

Jim Glueck, Danny Tetley, Larry McClain and Monty Keesee answered questions as part of the meet-and-greet for county candidates hosted by the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce at the Front Porch Rental Hall.

The candidates were asked three questions and each had 90 seconds to respond.

Tell the people about yourself.

All four candidates described themselves as lifelong residents of the area who understand it deeply.

Glueck has been the commissioner for four years. He said his goal has been and will continue to be to do the right thing for the county.

Jim Glueck, current Scott County commissioner, talks about his experience in the office at Thursday's forum in Scott City. Nathan English ~ nenglish@semissourian

"That's why I took this job, I want to make sure things get done right," Glueck said.

Tetley is co-owner of Pizza Inn located in Sikeston, Missouri. He said he knows what it's like to work long hours and work hard for others.

McClain is a resident and current mayor of Kelso, Missouri, and has served in that position since 2004.

Keesee is a Navy veteran who is from Scott City. He has business experience and said he has extensive knowledge of roadwork, which he said was his primary reason for running and what he has been hearing people discuss on the campaign trail.

What skills and strengths do you bring to the position you are running for?

Monty Keesee, candidate for Scott County commissioner, talks about his business and contracting experience and how it makes him qualified to be commissioner at Thursday's forum in Scott City. Nathan English ~ nenglish@semissourian

Glueck said his strengths lie in his experience as a commissioner, specifically working alongside contractors on county projects makes him more than qualified for the post. He has extensive experience with heavy machinery, he said.

Glueck said under his leadership the roads have never been better than they are now.