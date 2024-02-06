Scott County Commission to Juden: Bring Rex home

BENTON, Mo. — Hours after Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury announced early Tuesday, Dec. 13, he would not be retiring the county’s K-9, Rex, the county’s three commissioners ordered for the K-9 to return home with its previous handler, former Scott County sheriff’s deputy Hunter Juden.

A crowd of 50 or so people gathered in the courtroom on the second floor of the Scott County Courthouse on Tuesday morning as the Scott County Commission heard from Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch, Juden and other members of the community regarding the legality and morality of Rex being returned to his previous handler.

Following discussion, Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck, First District Commissioner Terry Cole and Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer agreed Rex had met his time of service and it was in the best interest of the county to retire him.

They said Juden could pick up Rex from the Cape Girardeau kennel he had been staying for more than 80 days.

Juden burst into tears after hearing their decision.