Scott County Commission to Juden: Bring Rex home

BENTON, Mo. — Hours after Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury announced early Tuesday, Dec. 13, he would not be retiring the county’s K-9, Rex, the county’s three commissioners ordered for the K-9 to return home with its previous handler, former Scott County sheriff’s deputy Hunter Juden.
A crowd of 50 or so people gathered in the courtroom on the second floor of the Scott County Courthouse on Tuesday morning as the Scott County Commission heard from Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch, Juden and other members of the community regarding the legality and morality of Rex being returned to his previous handler.
Following discussion, Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck, First District Commissioner Terry Cole and Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer agreed Rex had met his time of service and it was in the best interest of the county to retire him.
They said Juden could pick up Rex from the Cape Girardeau kennel he had been staying for more than 80 days.
Juden burst into tears after hearing their decision.
In a written order drafted by Oesch and signed by all three commissioners, the Commission ordered K-9 Rex to be released to Juden. The letter reads: “The Scott County Commission has determined that K-9 Rex has met his time of service for the Scott County and its citizens. He is now 9 years old, and considering his age, the amount of money and time needed to retrain him for further service, it’s in Scott County’s best interest to retire the dog and deem him surplus property for Scott County.
“Further, the Scott County Commission is ordering the release of said property, K-9 Rex, to Hunter Juden.”
The order contrasts Drury, who did not attend the meeting. Ninety minutes prior to Tuesday’s meeting, however, Drury issued a news release in reference to Rex.
“After much deliberation regarding Rex’s future, we feel that it is in the best interest of Rex and the citizens of Scott County not to retire him at this time,” the release said. “The overwhelming support of our canine program has been rekindled with the promise of continued support to keep Rex working for Scott County.”
Drury said Rex’s trainer evaluated him and believes he still has much to offer as a K-9 officer.
“We appreciate those who have expressed an interest in homing Rex in his retirement, including two of his past handlers,” Drury said. “Rex is a valued member of Scott County Sheriff’s Office and has bonded not only with his handlers but also with our entire staff. We look forward in continuing with our canine program as we serve our community.”
