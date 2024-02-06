Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute

The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities.
A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the announcement of a consent judgment, which is a determination made by a judge with the consent of all the parties involved.
The hearings were presided by Pemiscot County's Division 1 Circuit Judge William Edward Reeves, who was assigned as a special judge by the Supreme Court to hear the case.
"The sheriff will vacate the premises (of the sheriff's office building) within 45 days from today," said attorney Daniel Thomas Moore, who represented Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, said during the hearing. "Where they'll end up may not be known yet, but the agreement is if the County Commission wants them to vacate that office, they'll need a little bit of time to find a place to move to that's suitable. We agreed to 45 days from today."
The Scott County Commission plans to use the sheriff's office building to make an additional courtroom and jury space by mirroring the layout in the adjacent Judicial Building.
Prior to Friday's hearing, the commissioners wanted the sheriff's office to move to the newly renovated top floor of the county jail, but the sheriff said that space would not accommodate his office.
With Friday's consent judgment, the sheriff agreed to vacate the sheriff's office building within 45 days, and the commission agreed the sheriff's office doesn't necessarily have to relocate to the top floor of the jail, so long as the space they choose is within their budget and authorized.
Former Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch served as special counsel for the commission, and she was assisted by newly sworn-in Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb.
"The County Commission and agents of the County Commission will have access to come in and begin measurements," Oesch told the judge following Moore's announcement. "I believe they have contractors coming in next week to start reviewing space for renovations there in the (sheriff's office) building so those people will have access to the building."
She continued: "I understand, with the sheriff's department, there are confidential communications that happen there, so as long as someone with the sheriff's department is there during that time, I don't have a problem with that."
The judge asked Moore whether those terms were agreeable with his client, and Moore said they were.
With that, Oesch said she would submit the consent judgment for all parties and the judge to sign.
"I appreciate the parties' willingness and ability to resolve this case amicably," Reeves said. "I appreciate, as always, the professionalism and civility that was displayed by Mr. Moore and Ms. Oesch, and you, Mr. Cobb, assisting Ms. Oesch."
Friday's consent judgment put an end to several months of the County Commission and sheriff's office disagreeing over the location of an additional courtroom and jury space and the location of the sheriff's office. The situation peaked Dec. 19, when, on behalf of the Scott County Commission, Oesch filed a petition for a "writ of mandamus or injunction" against Drury.
After the hearing Friday, Oesch discussed what had happened.
"Legally, the commissioners have to provide the sheriff office space," Oesch said. "If the sheriff chooses to use additional space and if it's within his budget, then I think he is free to do so as long as he uses the money that is allocated to him in his budget. I don't know how he is going to do that or what his plans are in that regard."
On Friday afternoon, Drury said he was not sure where the sheriff's office will be relocated, but he said they will be out of the current office space in 45 days. He also said if anyone has ideas or knows of a space in Scott County that would accommodate the sheriff's office to contact him.
Drury noted the current sheriff's office building was set up strictly for the sheriff in 1997. It includes several special rooms, such as juvenile records room, evidence room, ammunition lockup and office space that is confidential, he said.
Drury said he remains optimistic about the sheriff's office relationship with the commission.
"I hope we can do people's business in the best interest of everybody," Drury said Friday afternoon.
Oesch said she hoped Friday's resolution was the beginning of a better relationship between the commission and sheriff's office.
"I really hope that they can begin to work together, and everybody come to the table and discuss moving forward — but in order to do that, everybody has to buy in," she said.
