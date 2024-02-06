Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute

The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities.

A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the announcement of a consent judgment, which is a determination made by a judge with the consent of all the parties involved.

The hearings were presided by Pemiscot County's Division 1 Circuit Judge William Edward Reeves, who was assigned as a special judge by the Supreme Court to hear the case.

"The sheriff will vacate the premises (of the sheriff's office building) within 45 days from today," said attorney Daniel Thomas Moore, who represented Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, said during the hearing. "Where they'll end up may not be known yet, but the agreement is if the County Commission wants them to vacate that office, they'll need a little bit of time to find a place to move to that's suitable. We agreed to 45 days from today."

The Scott County Commission plans to use the sheriff's office building to make an additional courtroom and jury space by mirroring the layout in the adjacent Judicial Building.

Prior to Friday's hearing, the commissioners wanted the sheriff's office to move to the newly renovated top floor of the county jail, but the sheriff said that space would not accommodate his office.

With Friday's consent judgment, the sheriff agreed to vacate the sheriff's office building within 45 days, and the commission agreed the sheriff's office doesn't necessarily have to relocate to the top floor of the jail, so long as the space they choose is within their budget and authorized.

Former Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch served as special counsel for the commission, and she was assisted by newly sworn-in Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb.

"The County Commission and agents of the County Commission will have access to come in and begin measurements," Oesch told the judge following Moore's announcement. "I believe they have contractors coming in next week to start reviewing space for renovations there in the (sheriff's office) building so those people will have access to the building."

She continued: "I understand, with the sheriff's department, there are confidential communications that happen there, so as long as someone with the sheriff's department is there during that time, I don't have a problem with that."

The judge asked Moore whether those terms were agreeable with his client, and Moore said they were.