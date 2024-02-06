Scott County Commission: No plans to close jail

BENTON, Mo. — The Scott County Commission says it's not looking to close the county's jail.

"We're not tearing the jail down," Scott County Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer said Thursday. "The jail is not in bad shape. There's been times it's been pretty rough, but it's not in bad shape right now."

In the last couple years, Kiefer said the following improvements have been made to the 20-year-old jail: fresh air unit installed on top of the building; new roof on the jail; and new HVAC system in addition to making constant repairs. A "Muffin Monster" sewer grinder was installed, and an Auger Monster is being installed soon to comply with the Department of Natural Resources.

"The Auger Monster will be on the outside of the jail and is a big unit," Kiefer said. "This trash will go through the Auger Monster and it basically washes the trash before going into the dumpster."

A touchless body scanner was purchased a couple years ago to assist with COVID requirements, Scott County First District Commissioner Terry Cole noted.

"There is no reason to say that any commission — prior or present — has not put money in that jail," Cole said.

Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck agreed.

"We're doing everything we know to do to take care of that jail," Glueck said.

Early last week, the Scott County Sheriff's Office raised concerns the county commissioners were contemplating closing the jail after a comment was made during a meeting in June with the 33rd Judicial Circuit, which included discussion about jail medical and medical personal recognizance, or PR, bonds.

In discussing jail medical issues and costs at the June 30 meeting, 33rd Judicial Circuit Presiding Circuit Judge David A. Dolan said that at one point he asked Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury and jail administrator Sgt. John Chambers whether it would be less expensive to house the jail inmates at alternative sites.

"The response was, 'Probably, considering the total expenses of the facility," Dolan said. "I said if that is so, shouldn't we proceed in that direction and close the existing facility? The commission was going to look into available alternative housing options."

Cole said he volunteered to call other counties to see whether they had room for Scott County prisoners.

That's as far as the issue has gone, commissioners said.

"There hasn't been any discussion at all since that day," Kiefer said Thursday.

Drury, Chambers and Chief Deputy Ron Merideth said they feel the commissioners aren't informing them of decisions and plans regarding the jail and/or sheriff's office.

One example they cited is the renovation of the second floor of the jail to house some of the sheriff's staff offices. Drury said it was his understanding the commission wanted to move the entire sheriff's office to the second level, which he said, would be impossible because of several special rooms, such as juvenile holding cell, interrogation room, evidence room, technologically-equipped rooms for downloading cellphone data and more that require their own spaces.

However, the commission said the renovated room on the second level would be for some of the sheriff's office staff members.

"That second floor is empty, so we're trying to renovate the upstairs to have the sheriff's staff office over there, so we can take the office he has currently and turn it into a courtroom," Glueck said.

Another courtroom is needed to help alleviate the court caseload, which is still backed up because of COVID limiting and halting court proceedings, the commissioners said.

"Currently, all potential jurors are lined up in the hallways, and Judge Dolan requested a room to put them in, and part of that sheriff's office would be ideal for them," Cole said. "We're trying to find another courtroom somewhere. We're trying to find a room to put 75 perspective jurors in because we have a lot of jury trials coming up in the next couple years to catch up from COVID."