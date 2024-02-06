Scott County Clerk's Office will mail new voter ID cards

BENTON -- The office of Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh will be mailing new voter identification cards to Scott County registered voters within the next week.

"The card will list your name, address, polling place, precinct, and districts in which you are entitled to vote," Seabaugh said in a news release issued Wednesday, Feb. 14. "Voters should carefully check their card and contact the County Clerk's Office with any questions or concerns."

Voters who have moved must update their voter registration record at the Scott County Clerk's Office in Benton or online at www.sos.mo.gov.