NewsMarch 1, 2023
Scott County clerk expects higher than average turnout for April election
With the Tuesday, April 4, election just over a month away, Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh is predicting 16% of the county's 25,000 registered voters will turn out to cast ballots. "Looking back at previous April elections in the county, the turnout ran between 8% and 12% on the low end. Sixteen percent would be on the higher end historically," Seabaugh said...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The full sample ballot for Scott County's April 4 election may be found at scottcountymo.com/elections.php.
The full sample ballot for Scott County's April 4 election may be found at scottcountymo.com/elections.php.

With the Tuesday, April 4, election just over a month away, Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh is predicting 16% of the county's 25,000 registered voters will turn out to cast ballots.

Allen Seabaugh,
Allen Seabaugh,
Scott County clerk
Allen Seabaugh,
Allen Seabaugh,Scott County clerk

"Looking back at previous April elections in the county, the turnout ran between 8% and 12% on the low end. Sixteen percent would be on the higher end historically," Seabaugh said.

Ballot initiatives

  • The countywide sales tax of 0.5%, first approved by voters in 2009, is due to sunset in 2024. County officials are seeking a renewal of the tax at the same rate until Dec. 31, 2032.
  • Scott County, Scott City and Sikeston all seek voter OK to levy a 3% tax on sales of adult-use marijuana in their jurisdictions.
  • Scott County Central Schools seek a $1 million loan approval for Proposition KIDS for districtwide heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) work.
  • City of Benton is asking voters to approve a $10 million bond issue for waterworks and sewerage improvements.
Contested races

  • Scott County School District and Thomas W. Kelly School District: Five candidates are vying for three positions in each district.
  • Chaffee School District, Oran School District and Kelso Consolidated School District in New Hamburg: Four candidates are competing for three board vacancies in each district.

Of note

On the ballot are contested races for Board of Aldermen in Oran and Morley, for councilperson-at-large in Sikeston, Missouri, and for village trustee in Vanduser, Missouri.

The April election represents the first for Seabaugh as Scott County clerk. Before taking office in January, Seabaugh served as chief deputy clerk in the office of Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

To see a sample ballot for Scott County's April 4 elections, visit www.scottcountymo.com/cmsAdmin/uploads/2/sample-ballot-april-2023.pdf.

