With the Tuesday, April 4, election just over a month away, Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh is predicting 16% of the county's 25,000 registered voters will turn out to cast ballots.
"Looking back at previous April elections in the county, the turnout ran between 8% and 12% on the low end. Sixteen percent would be on the higher end historically," Seabaugh said.
On the ballot are contested races for Board of Aldermen in Oran and Morley, for councilperson-at-large in Sikeston, Missouri, and for village trustee in Vanduser, Missouri.
The April election represents the first for Seabaugh as Scott County clerk. Before taking office in January, Seabaugh served as chief deputy clerk in the office of Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.
To see a sample ballot for Scott County's April 4 elections, visit www.scottcountymo.com/cmsAdmin/uploads/2/sample-ballot-april-2023.pdf.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.