BENTON, Mo. — Scott County’s circuit clerk resigned Thursday to accept a job with the federal courts.
Christy M. Hency confirmed Aug. 2 will be her last day as the Scott County circuit clerk. Hency said she has accepted a position with the Federal Judiciary.
“I feel incredibly blessed to have been given not only one, but two incredible opportunities to work with my passion for the courts,” Hency said.
Hency has worked in the Scott County Circuit for 19 years, and she has worked as the county’s circuit clerk since December 2009 when then-Clerk Pam Glastetter retired. In 2018, Hency was re-elected to another four-year term.
“Every chaotic moment has been a blessing. I’m very thankful,” Hency said.
When the office of an elected circuit clerk becomes vacant, the Missouri governor will appoint someone to fill the position until the next general election, at which time a new clerk is elected for the remainder of the term of office.
