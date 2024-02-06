Hency has worked in the Scott County Circuit for 19 years, and she has worked as the county’s circuit clerk since December 2009 when then-Clerk Pam Glastetter retired. In 2018, Hency was re-elected to another four-year term.

“Every chaotic moment has been a blessing. I’m very thankful,” Hency said.

When the office of an elected circuit clerk becomes vacant, the Missouri governor will appoint someone to fill the position until the next general election, at which time a new clerk is elected for the remainder of the term of office.