Scott County child injured after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

MORLEY — A community is rallying behind a Scott County Central Elementary student who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday, Jan. 12, near Morley.

Bryson Gaspard, 6-year-old, son of Becky Gaspard and Joshua Gaspard, was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment after being struck while at the bus stop.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the incident occurred half a mile south of Morley, when a 19-year-old man from Oran attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving and it began sliding, striking Bryson. The child received serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in St. Louis, the Patrol said.

According to Gaspard’s parents, Bryson’s injuries include a broken femur, and he also had a small bleed on his brain that doctors are monitoring.

Immediately the community began to show support for the Scott Central kindergartner.

Students at Scott County Central Elementary are honoring Bryson with a “Wearing Blue for Bryson Gaspard” day Friday, Jan. 17. All the students and staff are encouraged to wear blue, which is Bryson’s favorite color.

Scott County Central Elementary Principal Stacey Pullen said she and Bryson’s teacher have been able to talk to their student.