Scott County child injured after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

MORLEY — A community is rallying behind a Scott County Central Elementary student who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday, Jan. 12, near Morley.
Bryson Gaspard, 6-year-old, son of Becky Gaspard and Joshua Gaspard, was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment after being struck while at the bus stop.
According to the state Highway Patrol, the incident occurred half a mile south of Morley, when a 19-year-old man from Oran attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving and it began sliding, striking Bryson. The child received serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in St. Louis, the Patrol said.
According to Gaspard’s parents, Bryson’s injuries include a broken femur, and he also had a small bleed on his brain that doctors are monitoring.
Immediately the community began to show support for the Scott Central kindergartner.
Students at Scott County Central Elementary are honoring Bryson with a “Wearing Blue for Bryson Gaspard” day Friday, Jan. 17. All the students and staff are encouraged to wear blue, which is Bryson’s favorite color.
Scott County Central Elementary Principal Stacey Pullen said she and Bryson’s teacher have been able to talk to their student.
“He seems in good spirits,” Pullen said early Wednesday, Jan. 15. “It is comforting to be able to say, ‘I talked to Bryson this morning!’ and see the worry start to diminish from everyone’s faces.”
In addition, a blue-and-white logo depicting a capital “B” with the words #BrysonStrong has also been created and circulating as profile and cover photos on social media as individuals show their support.
Morley Oaks, a not-for-profit organization in Morley, is organizing a benefit spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Scott County Central Elementary. Menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. Drink and dessert included. Cost is $10 per plate; children 3 and younger eat free. All proceeds will go directly to Bryson’s family.
A Go Fund Me has also been established for Bryson and his family to help with expenses as they stay by his side during his lengthy hospital stay and to support them with their other children. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $11,300 had been raised.
“Even though I know the members of our community are always willing to help and support one another, I am in awe of how quickly they have responded with efforts to help and how many continue to reach out,” Pullen said. “The support keeps growing. It is a special privilege being a part of the Scott Central community.”
The principal said she’s appreciative of the support shown for Bryson.
“We have a lot of people praying for us and the Gaspard family, and I know the prayers are working,” she said.
To donate to the Go Fund Me named “Aid Bryson Gaspard’s Family in Time of Need,” visit https://gofund.me/f81da497.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.