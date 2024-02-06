Scott County chief deputy resigns to take post in prosecutor's office

Scott County chief deputy Ryan Dennis, who is second only to Sheriff Wes Drury in the sheriff's department, has resigned, effective Sept. 30.
Dennis is leaving to take a position as investigator for the Scott County prosecutor's office. He is scheduled to begin his new job Oct. 1.
His decision, he said, has nothing to do with legal issues that have plagued the sheriff and the sheriff's department.
Dennis told the Southeast Missourian he wants to spend more time with his wife and his 13-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.
He has been employed with the sheriff's department for two and a half years. He has served as Drury's top deputy, handling many of the administrative duties of the department, since February 2018.
"I kind of oversee all the divisions and the budget (of the department)," said Dennis, who previously worked 13 years for Sikeston DPS.
He said his new job will be Monday through Friday. That's in contrast to his current position where he often handles law enforcement duties on weekends.
"No more phone calls at 2 o'clock in the morning," said Dennis. "The headache will be gone and I will have more time with my family."
Dennis said he had planned to run for sheriff once Drury leaves office.
But in an interview and in his email to county employees, Dennis said he no longer plans to run for sheriff.
"I finally have realized how much time and dedication you have to have for that position and how much family time you miss going to the weekend functions," he said.
Dennis submitted a letter of resignation to Drury earlier this week.
In his letter, he thanked Drury for hiring him and wrote that he wished "nothing but success" for the sheriff.
"I will always support you as sheriff and a friend. I consider you a true friend of mine and don't want any hard feeling for this decision I have made," he wrote.
In an email to county employees, Dennis wrote, "My new job will have less stress and allow me a lot more time with my family."
Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch said in a written statement that Dennis will replace investigator Josh Golightly, who is taking a position with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, where he previously worked.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.