Scott County chief deputy resigns to take post in prosecutor's office

Scott County chief deputy Ryan Dennis, who is second only to Sheriff Wes Drury in the sheriff's department, has resigned, effective Sept. 30.

Dennis is leaving to take a position as investigator for the Scott County prosecutor's office. He is scheduled to begin his new job Oct. 1.

His decision, he said, has nothing to do with legal issues that have plagued the sheriff and the sheriff's department.

Dennis told the Southeast Missourian he wants to spend more time with his wife and his 13-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

He has been employed with the sheriff's department for two and a half years. He has served as Drury's top deputy, handling many of the administrative duties of the department, since February 2018.

"I kind of oversee all the divisions and the budget (of the department)," said Dennis, who previously worked 13 years for Sikeston DPS.

He said his new job will be Monday through Friday. That's in contrast to his current position where he often handles law enforcement duties on weekends.

"No more phone calls at 2 o'clock in the morning," said Dennis. "The headache will be gone and I will have more time with my family."