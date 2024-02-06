A new study of all 516 public school districts in Missouri has ranked the Scott County Central School District in Sikeston, Missouri, as one of the state’s “most equitable” in terms of its expenditures per student.

The study, released Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the Scott County district in fifth place on its list of financially equitable districts.

WalletHub’s ratings were based on two metrics — average household income in each district and the amount each district spent on educating its students during the 2019-2020 school year.

According to 2019 data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), Scott County Central had 736 households in its district with a median household income of $43,796 and spent an average of $12,813 on each of its students.

Meanwhile, the Jackson School District, which WalletHub last year ranked as the state’s most equitable district, fell to No. 82 on this year’s list. Jackson’s new ranking was based on NCES data indicating average household income increased by more than $4,000 in 2019 compared to 2018 (from $60,013 to $64,532), the district’s average expenditure per student only increased by a few hundred dollars (from $8,551 to $8,966).

Overall, Missouri households had an average income of $76,060 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. During the 2019-2020 school year, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports public schools in the state spent an average of $11,436 per student, up from $11,249 during the 2018-2019 school year and $10,972 the year before that.

Equitable funding has long-term benefits, according to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

“If we make sure that every school district has equitable funding, students in less affluent communities will have a level playing field with students in wealthy districts,” she said. “As a result, their graduation rates will increase as will their likelihood to pursue higher education and earn larger incomes.”

Depending on the degree, she said college graduates have median weekly earnings as much as $1,100 more than a high school diploma and no college experience.