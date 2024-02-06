Scott County candidates share views, experience at candidate forum

Because of the lack of opposition from other parties, voters in Scott County's Aug. 2 Republican primary will get to decide county leadership. Three of the races on the ballot are contested, including the recorder of deeds race.
Both candidates got the chance to pitch themselves before voters Thursday at a candidate meet and greet hosted by the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent Tara Mason and John Scott laid out their resumes and answered questions related to the chief records officer position in the county.
Mason has worked in the recorder's office for 20 years and has been the recorder since 2011. She is treasurer of the Recorders' Association of Missouri.
"So, I have lots of experience but I also have lots of passion for the job, which I think is what it takes," Mason said.
Scott is a former founder and president of his own title company. He's worked for the State of Missouri, Army Corps of Engineers and even a foreign country doing title work, he said. He also ran several successful mortgage businesses, Scott said.
Scott said his background and expertise in titles makes him more than qualified for the position.
"I can tell you anything you want to know about deeds of any kind and I've had experience with all of them,' Scott said.
Mason seemed to challenge Scott's experience making him qualified for the position. She said the recorder's office was about much more than deeds.
"It's about marriage licenses and lots of other things that people don't realize," Mason said.
Mason worked on the legislative committee for the Recorders' Association. She said she helped raise the minimum marriage age in Missouri in order to combat sex trafficking.
"Missouri is one of the highest states for sex trafficking and that marriage license age had a lot to do with that," Mason said.
The minimum age for marriage was raised to 16 in the state in 2018. The change also made it illegal for those 21 or older to marry someone younger than 18.
Candidates were asked about economic issues facing the county and how the recorder's office can help.
Mason said the best way for the office to help is to keep up with technology and make sure things are updated. The e-filing process, something Mason said she was initially against but has become an ardent supporter of, has allowed the office to run more efficiently. Mason said she wants to make sure better technology is continually integrated and used.
Scott said networking is the key to getting new businesses in and improving options for county residents. He said he has enjoyed the trend of dollar stores appearing locally, so it's not necessary for people to drive to Cape Girardeau for essentials.
"I truly believe that the key is networking, getting to know these companies out of town, and even out of the country, to come back into our area," Scott said.
