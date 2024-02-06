Scott County candidates share views, experience at candidate forum

Because of the lack of opposition from other parties, voters in Scott County's Aug. 2 Republican primary will get to decide county leadership. Three of the races on the ballot are contested, including the recorder of deeds race.

Both candidates got the chance to pitch themselves before voters Thursday at a candidate meet and greet hosted by the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent Tara Mason and John Scott laid out their resumes and answered questions related to the chief records officer position in the county.

Mason has worked in the recorder's office for 20 years and has been the recorder since 2011. She is treasurer of the Recorders' Association of Missouri.

"So, I have lots of experience but I also have lots of passion for the job, which I think is what it takes," Mason said.

Scott is a former founder and president of his own title company. He's worked for the State of Missouri, Army Corps of Engineers and even a foreign country doing title work, he said. He also ran several successful mortgage businesses, Scott said.

Scott said his background and expertise in titles makes him more than qualified for the position.

"I can tell you anything you want to know about deeds of any kind and I've had experience with all of them,' Scott said.

Mason seemed to challenge Scott's experience making him qualified for the position. She said the recorder's office was about much more than deeds.