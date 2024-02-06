Four additional Republican candidates filed for election March 31, the final day to file in Scott County, forming primary races for five positions — sheriff, coroner, assessor, 1st District commissioner and 2nd District commissioner.

Rick Walter filed as a Republican candidate for Scott County sheriff. Walter will face Republican incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury in the August primary.

Carl Rose had previously filed to run against Drury as a Republican, but withdrew his name from the race for sheriff Feb. 26 and filed March 31 as a Republican candidate for Scott County coroner.

Rose is the only Republican candidate for coroner. Incumbent Scott County Coroner Scott Amick filed as a Democratic candidate.