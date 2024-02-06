All sections
April 7, 2020

Scott County candidates make last-day filings for August primary elections in five offices

Four additional Republican candidates filed for election March 31, the final day to file in Scott County, forming primary races for five positions — sheriff, coroner, assessor, 1st District commissioner and 2nd District commissioner. Rick Walter filed as a Republican candidate for Scott County sheriff. Walter will face Republican incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury in the August primary...

Ben Matthews
The Scott County Courthouse is seen July 29 in Benton, Missouri.
The Scott County Courthouse is seen July 29 in Benton, Missouri.BEN MATTHEWS

Four additional Republican candidates filed for election March 31, the final day to file in Scott County, forming primary races for five positions — sheriff, coroner, assessor, 1st District commissioner and 2nd District commissioner.

Rick Walter filed as a Republican candidate for Scott County sheriff. Walter will face Republican incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury in the August primary.

Carl Rose had previously filed to run against Drury as a Republican, but withdrew his name from the race for sheriff Feb. 26 and filed March 31 as a Republican candidate for Scott County coroner.

Rose is the only Republican candidate for coroner. Incumbent Scott County Coroner Scott Amick filed as a Democratic candidate.

Three Republican candidates, Terry Cole, John Graham and Steve Ledbetter, will face each other in the August primary to run for associate commissioner from the county’s 1st District, against incumbent Dennis Ziegenhorn, who is unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

Two Republican candidates, Charles Brant Pratt and Shelley Taylor, had filed to replace Assessor Teresa Houchin who is retiring from the office. A third Republican candidate, Carla Essner, was also listed as having filed in the election for Scott County assessor by the time the filing period closed March 31.

Another incumbent Democrat, 2nd District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer, is also running unopposed in the primary. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in which three candidates, Mike Adams, Mike Backfisch Jr. and Monty Keesee, are running.

Two incumbent Scott County officeholders will run unopposed on Republican primary ballots — Public Administrator Julia Crader Dolan and Circuit Clerk Stacey Naile. The office of surveyor in Scott County is also available this year, but as of Tuesday, no one had filed for the position on either the Republican or Democratic ticket.

