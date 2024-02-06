Scott County voters have many choices to make at the ballot box Tuesday, April 2, including a possible countywide sales tax increase to help fund law enforcement services.

The ballot measure would increase sales tax in the county by a half-cent. According to Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley in a Sikeston Standard Democrat article from Feb. 29, passing this measure would help free up funding for the county to make repairs on the courthouse and bridges that are in poor condition.

“I also want to make sure that people understand that the half-cent sales tax should generate roughly $2.5 million,” Tetley said. “That $2.5 million would go directly to the Scott County Sheriff’s department, which in return would save the county $2.5 million that we would not have to give the sheriff’s department.”

Additionally, county voters will decide if the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District may issue general obligation bonds worth $1.65 million to go toward developing, constructing, equipping and furnishing a new firehouse, as well as remodeling and repairing existing facilities, acquiring and equipping a new firetruck, purchasing new equipment to meet safety standards and prepaying lease financings. If approved, the total tax levy will remain unchanged.

“Our district comes down to the north of Miner, within Miner city limits, so if we get a station down there, we will be able to cover that area with a better insurance rate for them and a better response time,” Jeremy Perrien, Scott County Rural Fire chief, said in a March 22 Standard Democrat article. “We will still call Miner or Sikeston but, as far as the insurance rates go, it’s our responsibility.

“The whole purpose of this bond issue is to provide funding to improve our firehouse facilities and ensure safety for our staff and the community.”

Other ballot measures

The Kelso C-7 School District is seeking voter approval on whether to borrow $1.2 million to pre-pay existing lease financing that funded additional classrooms, parking lot expansion and complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities, as well as issue general obligation bonds for the payment. If approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the district would remain unchanged.

Voters will determine whether a 3% tax on marijuana sales will be implemented in Chaffee.

Blodgett is seeking approval on a 1% sales tax increase, while Morley is asking voters whether to extend the current half-cent sales tax.