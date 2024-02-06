Scott County voters have many choices to make at the ballot box Tuesday, April 2, including a possible countywide sales tax increase to help fund law enforcement services.
The ballot measure would increase sales tax in the county by a half-cent. According to Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley in a Sikeston Standard Democrat article from Feb. 29, passing this measure would help free up funding for the county to make repairs on the courthouse and bridges that are in poor condition.
“I also want to make sure that people understand that the half-cent sales tax should generate roughly $2.5 million,” Tetley said. “That $2.5 million would go directly to the Scott County Sheriff’s department, which in return would save the county $2.5 million that we would not have to give the sheriff’s department.”
Additionally, county voters will decide if the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District may issue general obligation bonds worth $1.65 million to go toward developing, constructing, equipping and furnishing a new firehouse, as well as remodeling and repairing existing facilities, acquiring and equipping a new firetruck, purchasing new equipment to meet safety standards and prepaying lease financings. If approved, the total tax levy will remain unchanged.
“Our district comes down to the north of Miner, within Miner city limits, so if we get a station down there, we will be able to cover that area with a better insurance rate for them and a better response time,” Jeremy Perrien, Scott County Rural Fire chief, said in a March 22 Standard Democrat article. “We will still call Miner or Sikeston but, as far as the insurance rates go, it’s our responsibility.
“The whole purpose of this bond issue is to provide funding to improve our firehouse facilities and ensure safety for our staff and the community.”
The Kelso C-7 School District is seeking voter approval on whether to borrow $1.2 million to pre-pay existing lease financing that funded additional classrooms, parking lot expansion and complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities, as well as issue general obligation bonds for the payment. If approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the district would remain unchanged.
Voters will determine whether a 3% tax on marijuana sales will be implemented in Chaffee.
Blodgett is seeking approval on a 1% sales tax increase, while Morley is asking voters whether to extend the current half-cent sales tax.
Three new faces will go head-to-head-to-head on election night for two available seats on the Kelly R-IV School District Board of Education. With current board members Paul Ruff and Gail Riley not seeking reelection, Brent Peters, Bobby Newton and Kindel Ward will challenge for the open spot.
Two seats are up for grabs on the Scott County Central School District Board of Education, as current vice president Hunter Juden and treasurer Matt Pobst vie for reelection, with Billy Kirkpatrick also seeking one of the positions.
Current board president Carla Graviett and incumbent member Daniel Hahn hope to be reelected to the Oran R-3 School District Board of Education, while challenger Tiffany Schaefer looks to unseat one of them.
Chaffee’s City Council Ward 3 election is contested, as Steve Milz challenges incumbent Darla Britain for the seat.
In Oran, Gary Senciboy remains on the ballot for mayor, although he recently resigned from the position. Senciboy has filed for election with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office to run for the District 148 House of Representatives seat. However, he remains on the mayoral ballot against Travis Scherer.
Morley’s only contested race will feature incumbent Brent Powell facing off against James Kerber and James Scherer for two, two-year terms on the city’s board of aldermen.
In Scott City, a three-way race for mayor will take place. Incumbent Norman Brant will face challengers Ray Parker and Robert Foulk Jr. for the position, which has a term of four years.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
For a sample Scott County election ballot, visit www.scottcountymo.com/cmsAdmin/uploads/2/april-2024-publication-ballot.pdf or call the county clerk’s office at (573) 545-3549.
