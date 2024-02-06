Scott County assessment lists mailed

Personal property assessment lists are in the mail in Scott County, according to a news release from Scott County Assessor Teresa Houchin.
Lists should be returned by March 2 to avoid penalty.
Any owner of personal property who moves from county to county must notify both counties' assessor's offices to report address changes, the release stated.
To report concerns or request assistance, contact the Scott County Assessor's Office at (573) 545-3535 or visit the office at 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri.
