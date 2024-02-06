Scott County assessment lists deadline March 1

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County's 2021 personal property assessment lists have been mailed to county residents who have until March 1 to return them to the county assessor's office to avoid penalty.
Anyone who owns personal property who has moved within the county must notify the assessor's office by calling (573) 545-3535 to report a new address, according to Scott County Assessor Teresa Houchin.
"If you have not received an assessment list, or need assistance filling it out, please contact the assessor's office," Houchin said.
Assessment lists may be submitted online at the web address below the bar code in the top right-hand corner of the assessment forms mailed to county property owners. Once on the site, property owners will be asked to enter their account number, which may be found above the bar code.
"It will also ask for your pin number," Houchin said. "This number is located below the website address on your sheet. Once filled out and submitted, you will receive an email confirmation."
