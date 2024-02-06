Scott County arrest leads to felony citations

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and cited for two counts of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense driving while revoked, driving without insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

He was taken to Scott County Jail and held for 24 hours.