NewsSeptember 24, 2021

Scott County arrest leads to felony citations

A Haywood City, Missouri, man was cited for a number of felony offenses after being arrested in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and cited for two counts of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense driving while revoked, driving without insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Haywood City, Missouri, man was cited for a number of felony offenses after being arrested in Scott County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and cited for two counts of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense driving while revoked, driving without insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

He was taken to Scott County Jail and held for 24 hours.

Local News
