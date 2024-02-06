Scott County agencies request funds for equipment upgrades

Police, fire and emergency services agencies in Scott County asked county commissioners Tuesday for American Rescue Plan Act funding to help improve communications among the agencies.

Representatives from agencies around the county said upgrading and equipment would improve communication among each and allow for more efficiency and interoperability, according to Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer.

Nearly all the agencies seek connection to Missouri Statewide Wireless Interoperability Network, or MOSWIN. The system streamlines interagency communications among law enforcement agencies but requires MOSWIN-capable radios.

Kiefer said the agencies requested a little more than $2 million. He said the county has not approved the agencies' request.

"Before we do approve these monies, we have to do some research," Kiefer said. "We've got a law firm that we confer with to make sure these kinds of funds can be used for this certain situation. Before we approve, we'll make sure it could be covered from that [American Rescue Plan]."

Rescue funds usage

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Scott County will receive $7.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Kiefer said Scott County received $3.7 million in its first installment of American Rescue Plan funds earlier this year.

So far, according to Kiefer, Scott County has used only a small portion of the installment. The funds were used to buy a piece of equipment for Scott County Jail.