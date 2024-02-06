Scott County adds one COVID-19 case

Scott County’s COVID-19 count grew by one Saturday, according to state officials.
The county’s virus count grew by two dozen during the week, but officials with the county’s Health Department did not post an update on virus cases in the county Saturday. The state Department of Health and Senior Services reported 76 cases Saturday, one more than the county reported Friday.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new cases Saturday. As of Friday, the county’s virus cases totaled 49.
No new cases were reported Saturday in Bollinger (4), Perry (43) or Stoddard (20) counties in Missouri.
Cases in Union County, Illinois, grew by two (21), and Alexander County, Illinois, reported one new case (4).
