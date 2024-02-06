All sections
March 20, 2019

Scott Co. Sheriff's Dept. dismissed from discrimination suit filed by deputy

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A judge has dismissed the Scott County Sheriff's Department as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit brought by a deputy, but the county government in general still must defend itself against the plaintiff's claims.

Judge Benjamin Lewis sustained the defense motion to drop the department from the civil suit after hearing arguments on the issue in Scott County Circuit Court in Benton, Missouri, on Friday.

Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury remain defendants in the case brought by deputy Tina Kolwyck.

In his ruling, Lewis wrote that while the county government and the sheriff can be sued, the sheriff's department cannot be sued.

Harry Benson, a St. Louis attorney representing the defendants, initially sought to have the case dismissed entirely.

In the end, the county and Drury dropped their efforts to be removed from the suit.

Benson argued Friday the sheriff's department, however, is not a separate entity from Scott County government as a whole and should be dismissed from the litigation.

But Kolwyck's attorney, John P. Clubb of Cape Girardeau, argued the discrimination suit alleges violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act and his client should be able to sue the department.

Lewis, a Cape Girardeau circuit judge, is presiding over the case because Judge David Dolan recused himself.

Kolwyck alleges she was the victim of discrimination, sexual harassment and other workplace violations.

The lawsuit, filed in September, claims Drury violated the Missouri Human Rights Act by removing Kolwyck form her position as jail administrator and replacing her with a male deputy who had no experience in jail administration.

According to the suit, Kolwyck was demoted to bailiff.

She also claims the defendants created a hostile work environment through sexism and other forms of discrimination.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641


