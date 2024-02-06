A judge has dismissed the Scott County Sheriff's Department as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit brought by a deputy, but the county government in general still must defend itself against the plaintiff's claims.

Judge Benjamin Lewis sustained the defense motion to drop the department from the civil suit after hearing arguments on the issue in Scott County Circuit Court in Benton, Missouri, on Friday.

Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury remain defendants in the case brought by deputy Tina Kolwyck.

In his ruling, Lewis wrote that while the county government and the sheriff can be sued, the sheriff's department cannot be sued.

Harry Benson, a St. Louis attorney representing the defendants, initially sought to have the case dismissed entirely.

In the end, the county and Drury dropped their efforts to be removed from the suit.

Benson argued Friday the sheriff's department, however, is not a separate entity from Scott County government as a whole and should be dismissed from the litigation.