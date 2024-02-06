Scott Co. officials confirm recount for prosecutor, after request

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes.

Officials in the County Clerk's office confirmed the recount request Friday.

Oesch lost the election to Donald Cobb 2,579 to 2,581. The two were separated by 0.02% of the votes cast in the race. A hearing on the recount has been scheduled for Monday.

According to Missouri statutes, a candidate has five business days after the election results are certified to file for a recount if the results are separated by 1% or less. The results were certified Aug. 5.