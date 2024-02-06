All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2022
Scott Co. officials confirm recount for prosecutor, after request
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes. Officials in the County Clerk's office confirmed the recount request Friday. Oesch lost the election to Donald Cobb 2,579 to 2,581. The two were separated by 0.02% of the votes cast in the race. A hearing on the recount has been scheduled for Monday...
Nathan English
story image illustation

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch has filed for a recount of the Aug. 2 Republican primary, which results show she lost by two votes.

Officials in the County Clerk's office confirmed the recount request Friday.

Oesch lost the election to Donald Cobb 2,579 to 2,581. The two were separated by 0.02% of the votes cast in the race. A hearing on the recount has been scheduled for Monday.

According to Missouri statutes, a candidate has five business days after the election results are certified to file for a recount if the results are separated by 1% or less. The results were certified Aug. 5.

In a social media post Oesch said she had familiarized herself with the rules of a recount. She also said in the post she would wait until after the results were certified before making a decision.

Efforts to contact Oesch for comment Friday were unsuccessful.

Cobb said in a Facebook post Aug. 4 that Oesch and her campaign team had been "gracious" on election night following the results.

"There's no heartburn from our side," he said in the post. "If we were two votes short out of 5,800, I might want another look, too."

