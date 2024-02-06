Scott Co. officials approve dip into federal funding

Emergency response times may soon get a little quicker in Scott County.

Scott County commissioners have approved a request from Scott County emergency service agencies to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for equipment upgrades.

According to Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer, commissioners approved an allocation of nearly $2.8 million of the county's ARPA funds for the requested upgrades.

Representatives from police, fire and emergency services agencies from throughout Scott County attended a county commission meeting on Dec. 14 to request ARPA funds.

Money from ARPA will allow agencies throughout Scott County to purchase equipment required to connect to the Missouri Statewide Wireless Interoperability Network, or MOSWIN.

The system streamlines interagency communications, leading to better communication and quicker, more efficient response times.

"This is something every citizen in the county will benefit from," Kiefer said.

Jerence Dial, assistant chief of Scott County Fire Protection District, said departments across the county have poor radio equipment.