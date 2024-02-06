Scott Co. flips red; Oesch, Glueck, Horack, Davis win

Republican challengers won big in Scott County Tuesday, ousting Democratic incumbents in all four contested races.

In the race for presiding commissioner, Jim Glueck unseated Jamie Burger, while Amanda Oesch beat out four-time incumbent Paul Boyd to become Scott County prosecuting attorney. Scott County assistant prosecutor Zac Horack defeated Scott Horman to become associate circuit judge, and Joe Bill Davis beat Glenda Enderle to become treasurer.

Glueck, a mechanic and farmer from Kelso, Missouri, expressed gratitude for the support of his voters Tuesday night.

"I had no idea what was gonna go on (on Election Day)," he said, but added that he'd drawn hope from results of previous elections in which Republican challengers had run competitive races.

"I knew right then we (in Scott County) were ready for a change," he said. "I just want to treat the people of Scott County fairly. I think everyone deserves a fair shake."

Prosecuting attorney Amanda Oesch

Ensuring fiscal responsibility, he said, will be among his top priorities once he takes office.

"The county is getting enough tax money," he said. "We just have to learn to use it wisely."

Oesch, who is serving as an appointed prosecutor for Carter County, told a reporter before the election she will closely examine the Mischelle Lawless murder case, which resulted in an overturned conviction. She and Boyd differed on possibly appointing a special prosecutor to head the investigation if a conflict of interest were to be found regarding the county prosecutor's office. Oesch said she's open to the possibility, while Boyd insisted he had no conflict of interest.

Oesch received an endorsement shortly before the election from Carter County Sheriff Richard J. Stephens, with whom she has worked, while Boyd had the endorsements of former SEMO Drug Task Force head Kevin Glaser, publisher of the Sikeston Standard-Democrat Mike Jensen and former Missouri Department of Public Safety director Drew Juden.

"I am so humbled by the overwhelming support of the citizens today," Oesch said. "Thank you to everyone for the support and kindness shown. I look forward to making the citizens proud."