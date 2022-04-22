Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soon

The top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months.

The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently undergoing remodeling.

"We currently send our prisoners to Mississippi County Jail and it costs us $35 per person, per day, to do that -- not to mention the round-trip time officers spend in transporting a prisoner to Charleston, Missouri," Walter told chamber attendees at SCACOC's monthly coffee at Front Porch Rental Hall.

Walter, who has been on the job nearly a month, is no stranger to the law enforcement community, having spent 12 years as Scott County sheriff from 2004 to 2016.

"We've got some work to do. Policing is a little different for a city than it is at the county or federal level and it's a learning experience," said Walter, who started with the municipality March 23.

"I would like to get another officer on the force and I'm also looking at obtaining grants."

Walter said his department is training a new dog handler for the department's drug-sniffing canine.