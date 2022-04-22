Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soon

The top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months.
The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently undergoing remodeling.
"We currently send our prisoners to Mississippi County Jail and it costs us $35 per person, per day, to do that -- not to mention the round-trip time officers spend in transporting a prisoner to Charleston, Missouri," Walter told chamber attendees at SCACOC's monthly coffee at Front Porch Rental Hall.
Walter, who has been on the job nearly a month, is no stranger to the law enforcement community, having spent 12 years as Scott County sheriff from 2004 to 2016.
"We've got some work to do. Policing is a little different for a city than it is at the county or federal level and it's a learning experience," said Walter, who started with the municipality March 23.
"I would like to get another officer on the force and I'm also looking at obtaining grants."
Walter said his department is training a new dog handler for the department's drug-sniffing canine.
Capt. Wayne Hampton, a former Scott City police officer, has returned to the city to join Walter. The two men have worked together previously.
Dustin Whitworth, Scott City's new administrator, in reminding chamber members he is a 1990 graduate of Scott City High School, said he has a top priority in mind for the city's use tax, approved 52.7% to 47.3% in April 5's general municipal election.
"Employee retention is No. 1," Whitworth said, noting in the wake of voter approval of the 1.75% tax on out-of-state and online purchases, the city has been able to become more competitive in the job marketplace by granting raises.
In terms of city streets, Whitworth said up to 10 streets are "prepped" for new paving, adding a goal is to replace the city's 47 functional fire hydrants in the future.
Whitworth also offered a promise to residents about the city's police force.
"We want our officers out there being seen and talking to families," he said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.