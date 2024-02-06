Scott City’s 2020 campaign to beautify the community got off to a head start last week with demolition of several dilapidated mobile homes on a lot along the town’s main thoroughfare.
The Scott City Council recently approved the purchase of property on the northeast corner of Main and Sycamore streets. The lot had, for years, been the location of five mobile homes that had fallen into disrepair and were becoming eyesores, according to city officials.
As of Monday afternoon, three of the five mobile homes had been demolished or removed and work was underway to dismantle the remaining two.
“We have had a lot of people tell us how thankful they are that we’re doing something with it,” said Scott City administrator Mike Dudek. “They’ve made it abundantly clear that it needed to be cleaned up.”
The Scott City Council unanimously approved purchase of the lot and the five trailers on it for $30,000 earlier this fall and the deal was closed around the top of December, according to Scott City Mayor Norman Brant, who lists city beautification as one of his and the council’s major priorities for the coming year.
The lot, which is about a half-acre in size, is zoned for commercial use. The mobile homes had been on the lot for at least 20 years, according to Dudek.
The mayor and city administrator said several parties have expressed interest in purchasing the property from the city and developing it for a commercial use for which it is zoned.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.