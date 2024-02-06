Scott City’s 2020 campaign to beautify the community got off to a head start last week with demolition of several dilapidated mobile homes on a lot along the town’s main thoroughfare.

The Scott City Council recently approved the purchase of property on the northeast corner of Main and Sycamore streets. The lot had, for years, been the location of five mobile homes that had fallen into disrepair and were becoming eyesores, according to city officials.

As of Monday afternoon, three of the five mobile homes had been demolished or removed and work was underway to dismantle the remaining two.

“We have had a lot of people tell us how thankful they are that we’re doing something with it,” said Scott City administrator Mike Dudek. “They’ve made it abundantly clear that it needed to be cleaned up.”