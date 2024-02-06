All sections
September 3, 2019

Scott City woman missing after fall from boat on Kentucky Lake

A Scott City woman remained missing Monday night after falling off a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday. Samantha Ratledge, 22, was reportedly a passenger on a pontoon boat that was headed south on Kentucky Lake at about 8 p.m. Sunday when, according to witness statements, she got out of her seat and crossed the safety rail on the front of the vessel while it was in motion and fell overboard. The boat stopped, but those aboard were unable to find Ratledge...

A Scott City woman remained missing Monday night after falling off a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday.

Samantha Ratledge, 22, was reportedly a passenger on a pontoon boat that was headed south on Kentucky Lake at about 8 p.m. Sunday when, according to witness statements, she got out of her seat and crossed the safety rail on the front of the vessel while it was in motion and fell overboard. The boat stopped, but those aboard were unable to find Ratledge.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources responded to the scene as well as rescue squads from Calloway and Marshall counties, which conducted a search of the area throughout daylight hours Monday. The incident happened near mile marker 48 near Paradise Resort.

Authorities said alcohol was involved in the accident and reported James T. Nance, 49, of Calloway County was arrested and charged with boating under the influence (BUI). He was taken to the Calloway County Jail and was later released.

Ratledge was a four-year varsity softball player and two-time All-State player at Thomas W. Kelly High School in Kelso, Missouri. She was also a member of the Kelly girls’ basketball team and track squad. She played two seasons on the Mineral Area College softball team, where she batted .340 her freshman year and .375 her sophomore year during which she had 57 hits including 13 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. In 2017, Ratledge signed to play softball with Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida.

