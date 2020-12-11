All sections
NewsDecember 11, 2020

Scott City woman killed in one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

A Scott City woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 313, hit an embankment and overturned. Jessica N. Doria, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. According to a Troop E report, Doria was not wearing a seat belt...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

A Scott City woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 313, hit an embankment and overturned.

Jessica N. Doria, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick. According to a Troop E report, Doria was not wearing a seat belt.

Doria’s 4-year-old son, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with minor injuries.

The report stated Doria was driving a 2013 Kia Sorento when the incident occurred at 8:35 a.m. 1 mile south of Scott City.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

