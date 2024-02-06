Scott City woman arrested for alleged murder

A Scott City woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday, July 24, that left one man dead.
A social media post from Scott City Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Keeley Avenue and found a 50-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died.
After investigating the incident, officers arrested Mary Ruble, 47.
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb charged Ruble with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Ruble is being held without bond.
