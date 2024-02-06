Scott City to ramp up campaign on second try for use tax

Mike Dudek, Scott City administrator, said the issues are simple as the municipality makes a new attempt to pass a 1.75% tax on online sales in the April 5 election.

"If the [levy] passes, it'll help out our bricks-and-mortar businesses who will be on a level playing field with online retailers, like Amazon," said Dudek. "At the municipal level, passage will help us with employee retention."

Scott City's government has 40 full-time employees with another 10 working on a seasonal basis.

"If we don't succeed, we'll likely have to reduce staff, which in turn will mean less services to the public," Dudek said.

Dudek told Thursday's monthly breakfast of the Scott City Chamber of Commerce "it's going to be hard without [the tax]."

Dudek estimated an approved levy should bring $200,000 into city coffers.

"It could even be higher because I know Cape Girardeau found out revenue from its use tax approval last fall will be more than anticipated, which is fantastic."