Scott City teacher named finalist for regional teacher of the year

"We dig into the history behind the song and find the backstory of the songs. We do the national anthem and patriotic songs. We find out the history behind it. It's fun to see the kids excited about those subject areas. It makes it fun for them, and they're enjoying learning and are engaged. I love seeing all of my students engaged," Helle said about her classroom.

To go through the process to be selected as a regional Teacher of the Year, she had to be nominated and then write six 750 word essays. One of the essays she was able to tell how music brought them a letter from the King of England this past year after learning about the history of the National Anthem.

Helle said while music may not be for everyone, as physical education was not for her growing up, she encourages her students to enjoy the time in her classroom and when they walk out have an appreciation for music. "You could travel the world with music. You could travel with an orchestra, who plays for musicals and be paid for that or you can be a set costume designer," she said. "Like the 'Nutcracker' ballet, we talk about all the things that are involved in putting the ballet together and not just the music, but the costume, the set design and the art. So there's so many aspects that you can look at in music and get the kids to think out of the box."

Helle is looking forward to school starting and seeing her students once again, she said they are a second family and getting to dig back into her music lessons.

"The cool thing about being a music teacher, especially since we have a pre-K program. I usually get kids from seven to eight years in length. So I've really developed a relationship with these kids. Like I said, they become like family to me. I look forward to that we explore, we travel in my room. I love that. I look forward to that."