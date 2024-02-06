Scott City superintendent focuses on life after high school

The new Scott City school superintendent says he wants to be sure every student in the district is prepared for "life after high school," regardless of whether they go to college or straight to work.

Michael Umfleet, who began his tenure as superintendent of the Scott City R-1 School District a few weeks ago, talked about his goals for the district Thursday at a meeting of the Scott City Chamber of Commerce.

"Not every student we have at Scott City, or at any school, is geared to be a college graduate," Umfleet told the chamber members. "We also have students who are going to go right to work at age 18 and we've got to make sure our kids are ready for that."

Umfleet has spent his entire education career in the Scott City school system, starting in 1996 as a teacher and coach. After earning his graduate degree in education administration and a specialist certification, both at Southeast Missouri State University, Umfleet became the district's middle school principal in 2006.

The Scott City Board of Education unanimously selected Umfleet in April to be the district's new superintendent, replacing Brian Lee who left the district earlier this summer.

Umfleet told the chamber members that early in his teaching career "I was really excited about preparing kids to go to college and get four-year degrees and go out and get great jobs," but over the years he realized that not all students are suited for college.