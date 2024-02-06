Scott City Summerfest returns this week with rides, music, more

The 45th annual Summerfest will spring to life this Thursday through Saturday at Scott City Park with amusement park rides and games, cornhole tournaments, a beer stand, fish fry, live music and more.
The festival will kick off with Family Night on Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m., and will continue from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Scott City’s Parks and Recreation director Skylar Cobb said one of his goals when he started the position was to better Summerfest.
“But basically, I just want to give this town, this community, a festival that they can look forward to,” Cobb said.
He said that last year, while the festival was postponed to late in the summer because of the start of the pandemic, there was still a big turn out from what he suspects were people interested in getting out of the house. He hopes to have a big turn out again this year.
Music acts will be Janie Brown & the Chestnut Mountain Gang from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fault Line Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Callie & Kevin from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
On Saturday, a 15 minute fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., lighting up the sky and ending the festival with a bang.
Admission is free to get into the festival, but armbands to get access to the rides will be $15 for one person and $25 for two people.
