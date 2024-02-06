All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 24, 2021

Scott City Summerfest returns this week with rides, music, more

The 45th annual Summerfest will spring to life this Thursday through Saturday at Scott City Park with amusement park rides and games, cornhole tournaments, a beer stand, fish fry, live music and more. The festival will kick off with Family Night on Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m., and will continue from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday...

Sarah Yenesel
Kids hold on while on an amusement ride during the 41st annual Mid-Summer Festival on June 16, 2017, at Scott City Park.
Kids hold on while on an amusement ride during the 41st annual Mid-Summer Festival on June 16, 2017, at Scott City Park.Southeasts Missourian file

The 45th annual Summerfest will spring to life this Thursday through Saturday at Scott City Park with amusement park rides and games, cornhole tournaments, a beer stand, fish fry, live music and more.

The festival will kick off with Family Night on Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m., and will continue from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Scott City’s Parks and Recreation director Skylar Cobb said one of his goals when he started the position was to better Summerfest.

“But basically, I just want to give this town, this community, a festival that they can look forward to,” Cobb said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said that last year, while the festival was postponed to late in the summer because of the start of the pandemic, there was still a big turn out from what he suspects were people interested in getting out of the house. He hopes to have a big turn out again this year.

Music acts will be Janie Brown & the Chestnut Mountain Gang from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fault Line Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Callie & Kevin from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, a 15 minute fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., lighting up the sky and ending the festival with a bang.

Admission is free to get into the festival, but armbands to get access to the rides will be $15 for one person and $25 for two people.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy