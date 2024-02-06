Scott City Summerfest returns this week with rides, music, more

The 45th annual Summerfest will spring to life this Thursday through Saturday at Scott City Park with amusement park rides and games, cornhole tournaments, a beer stand, fish fry, live music and more.

The festival will kick off with Family Night on Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m., and will continue from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Scott City’s Parks and Recreation director Skylar Cobb said one of his goals when he started the position was to better Summerfest.

“But basically, I just want to give this town, this community, a festival that they can look forward to,” Cobb said.