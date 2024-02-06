Scott City schools seek voter OK of bond issue

The Scott City School District, with more than 800 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, is asking voters in the April 5 election to approve the Proposition KIDS initiative, a no-tax-increase bond issue aimed at raising $4 million for facility improvements.

Superintendent Michael Umfleet told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce members Thursday if voters OK the bond request, the district can complete necessary capital upgrades without raising the current $0.49 tax levy.

KIDS is an acronym for Keep Improving District Schools.

"I ask you to think what our kids have gone through the last three years," said Umfleet, a reference to COVID-19.

"They deserve better," he added.

Bond highlights

A regulation size multipurpose elementary gymnasium with seven rows of bleachers. The old gym will become the designated cafeteria.

"The current gym is so small and it's probably the loudest room in Southeast Missouri when you get kindergarteners in there," Umfleet said, who added not much has been done to the elementary building since 1957.

Umfleet said asbestos tile will be removed, new ceiling tile will be put up and closets for students and teachers will be installed.

An upgrade to the library and media center is planned with a student help desk, in addition to a room for video and recording and an electronic sports gaming area.

"It is easier for a student to get an esports scholarship than almost anything else these days," Umfleet observed in remarks to the chamber's monthly breakfast at Front Porch Rental Hall at 1408 Main St.