NewsMarch 18, 2022

Scott City schools seek voter OK of bond issue

The Scott City School District, with more than 800 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, is asking voters in the April 5 election to approve the Proposition KIDS initiative, a no-tax-increase bond issue aimed at raising $4 million for facility improvements...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Scott City Schools superintendent Michael Umfleet explains what the district is seeking from voters in the April 5 election. Umfleet told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday a no-tax-increase bond issue, if approved, will generate $4 million for several district-wide capital improvements
Jeff Long

The Scott City School District, with more than 800 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, is asking voters in the April 5 election to approve the Proposition KIDS initiative, a no-tax-increase bond issue aimed at raising $4 million for facility improvements.

Superintendent Michael Umfleet told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce members Thursday if voters OK the bond request, the district can complete necessary capital upgrades without raising the current $0.49 tax levy.

KIDS is an acronym for Keep Improving District Schools.

"I ask you to think what our kids have gone through the last three years," said Umfleet, a reference to COVID-19.

"They deserve better," he added.

Bond highlights

  • A regulation size multipurpose elementary gymnasium with seven rows of bleachers. The old gym will become the designated cafeteria.

"The current gym is so small and it's probably the loudest room in Southeast Missouri when you get kindergarteners in there," Umfleet said, who added not much has been done to the elementary building since 1957.

Umfleet said asbestos tile will be removed, new ceiling tile will be put up and closets for students and teachers will be installed.

  • An upgrade to the library and media center is planned with a student help desk, in addition to a room for video and recording and an electronic sports gaming area.

"It is easier for a student to get an esports scholarship than almost anything else these days," Umfleet observed in remarks to the chamber's monthly breakfast at Front Porch Rental Hall at 1408 Main St.

A roadside placard seen Thursday advertises the Proposition K.I.D.S. initiative on the April 5 ballot in Scott City. School district officials seek a no-tax-increase bond issue for facility improvements.
Jeff Long
  • Several sports facility upgrades are contemplated.

Umfleet said new turf will be put down on the football field, new bleachers and a press box will be built along with a new eight-lane rubberized track.

"We have not had a home track meet in Scott City since 1998 because the current asphalt track is really outdated," he said.

  • Improvements to the parking lot are planned.

Umfleet told attendees a newly resurfaced asphalt lot is anticipated along with corrections to drainage problems, additional parking spaces and new lighting.

"We will also enclose the area headed to the Industrial Tech and FEMA buildings so students don't have to go outside to access them," he said.

Umfleet said restroom upgrades will also be made and the district's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) will be upgraded.

Timeline

Assuming voter approval, the district plans to complete the majority of the planned work during summer break this year so regularly-scheduled classes are not disrupted.

The multipurpose gym will be completed in 2023, the district noted in a flyer distributed to chamber members.

Umfleet said anyone who wishes more information about Proposition KIDS to contact him at his district office, (573) 264-2131.

