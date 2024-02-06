During a meeting Wednesday described by Board of Education president Gary Miller as "vocal," the Scott City School District board voted to extend the current mask mandate at the "Orange" level until the board meets again Oct. 20.

Michael Umfleet, in his third year as superintendent, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday the mandate was originally put in place after Labor Day when 115 students in the 762-pupil district were in COVID-19 quarantine.

"We're now down to 20 (in quarantine)," said Umfleet, who has worked for the district for 27 years.

"Nobody likes wearing masks, we're trying to get back to normal, and our goal is to keep schools open and students in their seats."

Scott City School District's Return-to-School plan is divided into four color codes.