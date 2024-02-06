Scott City school chief gets raise, while some teachers don't

Ten teachers in the Scott City R-1 School District are set to not receive raises this year, while the superintendent's salary will increase, after a board motion this summer

But that could change after special action will be taken within the next two weeks, school-board members said.

About 50 people attended the regular school board meeting, among them teachers and parents who wanted greater transparency and clarifications from the school board and superintendent Brian Lee.

In June, the board approved a previously tabled motion to keep the teacher base salary at its previous level of $31,000 but allowing all eligible teachers to receive step raises; not all were eligible.

Not all teachers are eligible for that increase.

The school board also had voted to increase the superintendent's salary.

The superintendent's salary is not tied to the teachers' salary schedule, said salary committee member and teacher Lori Rubel.

According to the same minutes, the school board approved the 2017-2018 budget, presented with a deficit of $130,000, according to the meeting minutes.

The five-member salary committee, all teachers, filed a grievance with the board, citing a failure to follow the board's policies, Rubel said.

Rubel added a grievance form was not readily available to her when she went to file it and requested those forms be made more accessible.

Rubel asked the board members whether they were each aware the approved salary schedule meant some teachers would not get raises.

Board member Matt Underwood said he thought all teachers would get raises.

Lee said he made a "mistake in the mathematics" that misled the board and the salary committee.

"I feel very bad about this," Lee said.