Scott City school candidates raise safety, bullying issues

Bullying, safety and students getting overlooked in terms of academics or extracurricular activities are among the biggest challenges facing the Scott City public school system, according to candidates running for the school board.

Erica Huffman

Voters will decide among five candidates in the April 2 election for two, three-year terms on the Scott City School Board.

Bekky Underwood

There also is a contested race for Scott City Ward 1 council member. Incumbent Michael G. Ellison is challenged by Kenny Page.

Racquel Dannenmueller

School board contest

School board member Gary Miller is seeking re-election. Board member Gary Elders is not seeking re-election

Besides Miller, those running are first-time candidates Erica Huffman, Bekky Underwood, Timothy Lowery and Raquel Dannenmueller.

Miller, who worked in operations management for a railroad before retiring, serves as vice president of the school board.

In response to a candidate questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian, Miller wrote school safety remains a major challenge because "schools are soft targets."

He added children need to be protected regardless of the cost.

"I plan to continue to make sure that safety and a quality education is No. 1," he wrote in an email to the newspaper.

Miller wrote he wants to be re-elected to serve "our kids."

He added he wants to ensure school district staff have the tools needed to "teach, hire and promote the best."

Dannenmueller sees the district's biggest challenge as "bullying and family factors."

"I have a kindergartner this year at Scott City and another daughter starting in about a year, and these are the things as a parent that I worry about," she wrote in response to the questionnaire.

A coordinator for special needs children at the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Dannenmueller wrote that many children in the district are "struggling daily" to rise above poverty and the environment in which they live. "I feel like all children deserve equal opportunities and we as leaders need to help them."

Dannenmueller wrote that community leaders, parents and teachers together can build solutions to "break these challenges."

Huffman, a Read to Succeed tutor, believes the district faces a challenge when it comes to providing "the best opportunities" for all students.

She wrote in an email "some students get overlooked, whether that be academically or extracurricular."