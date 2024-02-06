Scott City officials refuse to disclose the results of a forensic audit into allegations of credit-card abuse by then-city employees in what the state auditor's office and Missouri Press Association counsel conclude would appear to violate the state's Open Records Law.

Former and current city officials said the audit report is now in the hands of Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd as to whether to file criminal charges.

City officials said they won't reveal the audit results because the issue is still under investigation.

But former mayor Ron Cummins said taxpayers have a right to know the results of the audit. He wants city officials to publicly disclose the audit findings.

"I want answers," said Cummins, who as mayor was involved in hiring the forensic auditing firm of Daniel Jones and Associates of Arnold, Missouri, to investigate credit-card use.

Mayor Norman Brant said earlier this month the council reviewed the audit report behind closed doors.

City officials are waiting for Boyd to decide whether to file charges before deciding whether to make any of the audit findings public, Brant said earlier this month.

On Wednesday, he said the council would not disclose any findings from the audit without the approval of its attorneys.

Voice and email messages left for Boyd were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Southeast Missourian on Sept. 14 submitted a request under the state's Open Records Law for a copy of the audit.

On Sept. 17, city clerk Michael Dudek responded by email "we have been advised by our attorneys that this matter is still under investigation and we are not to disclose any information regarding the matter."

Brant echoed that statement Wednesday.

But Jean Maneke, an attorney for the Missouri Press Association who is an expert on the Open Records Law, said Wednesday any audit in possession of the city council is a public record. "It is not a record retained by law enforcement in the city council office," she said in an email.