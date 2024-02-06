Scott Cityï¿½s recycling program is set to end June 11 unless city officials can find another company to provide the service, city administrator Doug Richards said Tuesday.

Inter-Rail Systems Inc. (ISI) of Scott City had been providing the service free of charge. At one point ISI provided curbside recycling, with the city providing the equipment.

ï¿½Basically, they did it as a service to the city,ï¿½ Richards said.

But curbside recycling ended last fall, according to the cityï¿½s website. Residents have continued to recycle cans, mixed paper, cardboard and plastic items by taking them to the companyï¿½s drop-off site on Main Street or the ISI facility, city officials said.

But even that level of service will come to an end soon unless city officials can partner with another company or entity to take the recyclable materials.

Cardboard products sit in a recycling container Tuesday outside of the Inter-Rail Systems Inc. facility in Scott City. BEN MATTHEWS

ISI has notified city officials it is ending its service.

ï¿½It is costing them money recycle it,ï¿½ Richards said, adding low prices for recyclable materials throughout the region and nationally have made it financially difficult for recycling companies.

ï¿½The price has dropped so drastically that very few are making any money at all,ï¿½ Richards said. ï¿½It is a lose-lose proposition,ï¿½ he added.

Richards said city officials want to continue to offer recycling service. But he said it is not economically feasible for the city to pay for recycling.

Adding a weekly curbside pickup of recyclable materials would double the cost of trash services, Richards said. The city now pays about $15,000 a month for a private firm, Progressive Waste, to handle regular trash collection for residents and businesses.