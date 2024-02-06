Scott City receives grants for police vehicles, digital sign

When received, the new funding will help support Scott City Police Department's larger goal to update its entire fleet, according to Dudek. New patrol vehicles purchased with grant funds will replace older vehicles.

USDA Rural Development funded the grant through its Economic Impact Initiative. The program provides funding to community facilities in rural areas.

Dudek said the city has also been approved for a grant to install a digital sign in a tentative location near Main Street across from the Scott City Historical Museum. The sign will display notifications of community events and news, Dudek said.

Scott City officials have also applied for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. Congress appropriated $5 billion to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for allocation to states and cities through the CDBG program. HUD allocated $43 million of CDBG funds to Missouri. Scott City is seeking a grant through the program to place sidewalks in the city.