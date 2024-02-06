Scott City readies rental inspections program

Rental properties in Scott City will be subject to city inspections starting in January, officials said Thursday.

The City Council last month enacted an ordinance detailing the new inspection program.

Councilman Tim Porch welcomed the program. Porch, a former mayor, said the goal is to eliminate substandard housing in the Scott County community of close to 5,000 people.

Scott City developer and landlord Monty W. Keesee supports the inspection program, too.

"I think it is a good thing," said Keesee, who owns multiple rental units and is developing rental housing for retirees.

He said it will result in "better living standards" for Scott City residents. "It helps with property standards," he added. "It is a win-win for everybody."

It ensures safe rental housing, he said. In addition, landlords would benefit from higher rents upgraded rental housing would bring, Keesee said.

Scott City has more than 780 rental properties, according to city officials.

Porch said inspections will ensure rental housing meets minimum safety standards.

"It protects everybody in the end," he said, adding the regulations will be good for renters, landlords, adjacent property owners and the city as a whole.

"We have a simple checklist," Porch said. The list covers everything from windows to water heaters, electrical switches to smoke detectors.

City officials first proposed a rental inspection program seven or eight years ago, Porch said.

The councilman said the majority of landlords support the new regulations. "It is a no-brainer from a business standpoint," Porch said.