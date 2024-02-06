All sections
February 21, 2018
Scott City puts school on lockdown; officials say alleged threat 'not credible'
A rumored threat against Scott City R-I schools led to a Tuesday morning lockdown and a suspect taken into custody but no injuries, officials said. Superintendent Brian Lee said in an email at 3 p.m. Tuesday that law enforcement agents contacted the school Tuesday morning regarding a rumor of a threat against the school...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Wendy Jennings escorts her children, from right, Hayleigh, 8, Cayden, 12, and Tristan through the parking lot after a lockdown at Scott City R-1 Schools on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Scott City.
Wendy Jennings escorts her children, from right, Hayleigh, 8, Cayden, 12, and Tristan through the parking lot after a lockdown at Scott City R-1 Schools on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Scott City.BEN MATTHEWS

A rumored threat against Scott City R-I schools led to a Tuesday morning lockdown and a suspect taken into custody but no injuries, officials said.

Superintendent Brian Lee said in an email at 3 p.m. Tuesday that law enforcement agents contacted the school Tuesday morning regarding a rumor of a threat against the school.

Scott Cityï¿½s elementary, middle school, junior high and high school are all on one campus on Main Street.

ï¿½We take all of these types of situations seriously and put the school into lock downï¿½ as a precaution, Lee wrote in the email.

An investigation by the schoolï¿½s administration and law enforcement officials found no credible threat, Lee wrote.

Lt. Mike Culler with the Scott City Police Department said Tuesday morning the matter involves a juvenile and is under investigation, so the department is limited on what details it can release, but after a thorough investigation by the department, by the Scott County juvenile office and by the school, the threat was determined to be not credible.

ï¿½The children are safe,ï¿½ Culler said. ï¿½There is no threat at the school.ï¿½

Parent Lahni Stevens said sheï¿½d received a text message from the schoolï¿½s app at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The text mentioned the threat and the lockdown, said law enforcement was on site and ï¿½everyone is safe,ï¿½ she said.

At about 11 a.m., the lockdown was lifted, and classes resumed as normal, Lee wrote.

Some parents picked up their children from school Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Scott City Police Department at the school Tuesday morning, said Sgt. Clark Parrott with the highway patrol.

ï¿½In order to keep our school safe we encourage people to report to the school or law enforcement when they feel there is a danger to the school,ï¿½ Lee wrote in his email. ï¿½The safety of the students and staff is our top concern.ï¿½

mniederkorn@

semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

3000 Main St., Scott City, Mo.

