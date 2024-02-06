A rumored threat against Scott City R-I schools led to a Tuesday morning lockdown and a suspect taken into custody but no injuries, officials said.

Superintendent Brian Lee said in an email at 3 p.m. Tuesday that law enforcement agents contacted the school Tuesday morning regarding a rumor of a threat against the school.

Scott Cityï¿½s elementary, middle school, junior high and high school are all on one campus on Main Street.

ï¿½We take all of these types of situations seriously and put the school into lock downï¿½ as a precaution, Lee wrote in the email.

An investigation by the schoolï¿½s administration and law enforcement officials found no credible threat, Lee wrote.

Lt. Mike Culler with the Scott City Police Department said Tuesday morning the matter involves a juvenile and is under investigation, so the department is limited on what details it can release, but after a thorough investigation by the department, by the Scott County juvenile office and by the school, the threat was determined to be not credible.

ï¿½The children are safe,ï¿½ Culler said. ï¿½There is no threat at the school.ï¿½

Parent Lahni Stevens said sheï¿½d received a text message from the schoolï¿½s app at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The text mentioned the threat and the lockdown, said law enforcement was on site and ï¿½everyone is safe,ï¿½ she said.