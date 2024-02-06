Scott City police using digital ticketing program

The technology, called Digiticket, saves officers time writing out paperwork. Officers scan in driver's licenses, use a computer to select traffic infractions, have motorists sign a screen, and then the officer prints out forms from the police vehicle to give to the motorist. Griggs said the signatures are not an admission of guilt, but acknowledgment they've been given a citation.

Griggs said the process took quite a bit of coordination to roll out, but since the installation of the new technology, officers have seen the benefits. The technology saves several minutes at every traffic stop, Griggs said.

Griggs said digital ticket-writing technology is being used in other departments in the area, including state Highway Patrol and Sikeston Department of Public Safety in Scott County.