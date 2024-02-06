All sections
NewsFebruary 24, 2023
Scott City police using digital ticketing program
The Scott City Police Department is the latest local agency to adopt digital ticket-writing capabilities for traffic stops. Scott City police Capt. Chris Griggs said officers have been using the technology for about a month and "so far, so good." The technology, called Digiticket, saves officers time writing out paperwork. ...
Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller

The Scott City Police Department is the latest local agency to adopt digital ticket-writing capabilities for traffic stops.

Scott City police Capt. Chris Griggs said officers have been using the technology for about a month and "so far, so good."

The technology, called Digiticket, saves officers time writing out paperwork. Officers scan in driver's licenses, use a computer to select traffic infractions, have motorists sign a screen, and then the officer prints out forms from the police vehicle to give to the motorist. Griggs said the signatures are not an admission of guilt, but acknowledgment they've been given a citation.

Griggs said the process took quite a bit of coordination to roll out, but since the installation of the new technology, officers have seen the benefits. The technology saves several minutes at every traffic stop, Griggs said.

Griggs said digital ticket-writing technology is being used in other departments in the area, including state Highway Patrol and Sikeston Department of Public Safety in Scott County.

