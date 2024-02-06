A St. Louis man is in jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash/surety bond for a weapons case in Scott City.
Tyreece Martin was arrested after Scott City officers responded to a call that an armed man refused to leave a residence, a news release issued by the Scott City Police Department, stated.
Officers found what was cited as an “AR-15 pistol” in a news release, though a probable cause statement described the weapon as an American Tactical semi-automatic rifle with a green laser sight. Patrolman Anna Mitchell reported in her probable cause statement that she found the gun outside a bedroom window that Martin allegedly discarded there before officers arrived. Martin, a convicted felon on parole for first-degree robbery, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class D felony. Mitchell and Sgt. Travis Keller responded to the call and made the arrest.
The bond was set by Judge Amanda Oesch.
