Scott City police looking for men in blue

Via its Facebook page, Scott City Police Department has announced it is looking for police officers to serve the municipality of 4,594 people.
Successful applicants, according to the city's social media, will see starting hourly rates between $18 and $22 per hour, depending on experience and qualifications.
The department also offers life and health insurance.
Applications are available at police headquarters at 618 Main St.
Police Chief Rick Walter, who has led the city's police force since March 23, told attendees at an April 21 Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce gathering he wanted to expand the municipal officer corps and was looking at grants as potential funding.
Walter served as Scott County Sheriff from 2004 to 2016.
