All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 22, 2022

Scott City police looking for men in blue

Via its Facebook page, Scott City Police Department has announced it is looking for police officers to serve the municipality of 4,594 people. Successful applicants, according to the city's social media, will see starting hourly rates between $18 and $22 per hour, depending on experience and qualifications...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter. Scott City Police Department announced Wednesday the department is looking for additional officers.
Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter. Scott City Police Department announced Wednesday the department is looking for additional officers.Southeast Missourian file

Via its Facebook page, Scott City Police Department has announced it is looking for police officers to serve the municipality of 4,594 people.

Successful applicants, according to the city's social media, will see starting hourly rates between $18 and $22 per hour, depending on experience and qualifications.

The department also offers life and health insurance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Applications are available at police headquarters at 618 Main St.

Police Chief Rick Walter, who has led the city's police force since March 23, told attendees at an April 21 Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce gathering he wanted to expand the municipal officer corps and was looking at grants as potential funding.

Walter served as Scott County Sheriff from 2004 to 2016.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...
NewsNov. 6
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White...
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger...
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelmi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy