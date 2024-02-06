All sections
NewsJune 28, 2023

Scott City Police Department warns of spoofed phone number scam

In a recent Facebook post, the Scott City Police Department warned of a spoof phone number scam posing as Amick-Burnett Funeral Home. The spoofed phone number would call and ask for people's "personal information to change or get life insurance." The funeral home made the police department aware of the scam and assured them none of their funeral homes would ever "attempt to sell you life insurance and request your personal information."...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

In a recent Facebook post, the Scott City Police Department warned of a spoof phone number scam posing as Amick-Burnett Funeral Home.

The spoofed phone number would call and ask for people's "personal information to change or get life insurance." The funeral home made the police department aware of the scam and assured them none of their funeral homes would ever "attempt to sell you life insurance and request your personal information."

The Scott City Police Department stated in its Facebook post that if the public receives a similar call to the scam, to contact the funeral home to verify, and the person can contact their local law enforcement agency.

