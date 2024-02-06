All sections
NewsOctober 19, 2018

Scott City police department warns of fake phone calls

Southeast Missourian

A scam involving the Scott City police department is making the rounds, a post on the department's Facebook page stated Thursday.

The post warns that a man with an accent is making phone calls, claiming to be an officer with the department, and the caller ID reads (573) 264-2121, which is the department's phone number.

"If you receive a call you believe to be suspicious, hang up and call us. We will verify whether or not an officer is attempting to contact you," the post reads.

-- From staff report

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

