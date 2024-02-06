Scott City police department warns of fake phone calls

A scam involving the Scott City police department is making the rounds, a post on the department's Facebook page stated Thursday.
The post warns that a man with an accent is making phone calls, claiming to be an officer with the department, and the caller ID reads (573) 264-2121, which is the department's phone number.
"If you receive a call you believe to be suspicious, hang up and call us. We will verify whether or not an officer is attempting to contact you," the post reads.
-- From staff report
